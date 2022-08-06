Odisha: CHSE Plus II Arts, Vocational Results To Be Announced On Aug 8

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, on Saturday informed that the results of Plus II Arts and Vocational courses examinations will be declared on August 8.

The results will be announced at 4 pm on August 8 (Monday) at office of the Council here, it added.

Students can check their scores on www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in.

On July 27, the CHSE had announced the results of Plus II Science and Commerce annual examinations.

A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams had appeared in the examinations at different centres across the state.