Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results DECLARED

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students. Result links will be activated soon on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

A total of 92,950 candidates appeared for the exam in Science stream, of whom 90,679 are regular students.

CHSE has announced Odisha board 12th Science and Commerce board exam results.

A total of 92,950 candidates appeared for the exam in Science stream, of whom 90,679 are regular students.

The pass percentage of students in the Commerce stream stands at 81.12 per cent.

The pass percentage of students in the Science stream stands at 84.93 per cent.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2023: Highlights

Appeared: 92,950 (both regular and ex-regular)

Pass: 78,938

Pass percentage: 84.93 per cent

CHSE Odisha HSE Plus Two result 2023: Science stream division-wise result

1st division: 39,573 students

2nd division: 24,257

3rd division: 14,852