Odisha CHSE Plus 2 exam from today

Bhubaneswar: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has commenced today.

While exams for Science stream will begin from March 1, the exams for Commerce and Arts steams will begin on March 2.

Similarly, the vocational studies examinations will commence on March 3.

While all the examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance, mobile phone has been banned.

More than 3.5 lakh students will appear for the examination which will begin from Wednesday (March 1)

The Council has set up a total of 1,145 examination centres across Odisha.

While 2,19,110 students will appear in the Arts stream, 91,379 and 23,148 students will appear in the Science and Commerce streams, respectively.

As many as 202 examination hubs have been set up for storing the question papers. These will be dispatched to the exam centres directly amid tight security. Question papers from these hubs will be dispatched to the exam centres at 7 AM, three hours before the exam time. The exam will start at 10AM.