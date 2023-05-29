Odisha CHSE Plus 2 admission: Online application process begins, classes from July 29

Bhubaneswar: The online application process for admission into Plus 2 courses commenced through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal on Monday (May 29).

The Online Common Application Form (CAF) for the admission was made available on SAMS Odisha website- www.samsodisha.gov.in from 11 am today. The last date of applying online through the official website is 20 June 2023.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education department, the first merit list will be published on June 28 and the classes will commence on July 29.

The last date to submit the online application form for admissions is June 20. The students can apply on samsodisha.gov.in. The first merit list will be published on June 28 and the candidates can apply for admission from June 29-July 5.

Similarly, the second merit list will be published on July 13, and the admission will be held from July 14 to 17.

1. The last date for the opening of Choice Locking (only slide-up request opted candidates) facility in the remaining higher option for Spot admission: July 19 (up to 11 am)

2. Last date for submission of Choice Locking in the remaining higher options for spot admission: July 19 to 21 (up to 11.45 pm)

3. Publication of SPOT Selection and downloading of Intimation Letter in the Student Login: 26.07.2023 (up to 11.00 AM)

4. Reporting of First Selection applicants and admission updation at HSS level: July 26 (12 noon) to July 27 (up to 6 pm)

5. Commencement of Class-XI: July 29