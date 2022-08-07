Odisha CHSE +2 Arts Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check Scores

Bhubaneswar: As per a previous announcement, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the results of the +2 Arts on Monday.

As per CHSE officials, the +2 Arts results will be published at 4 pm along with the results of the vocational streams. The results will be announced at CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

All the preparations for the publication of the results have reached the final stages. The students can access their results on – www.odisharesults.nic.in after 1 hour of the official publication of the results.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha CHSE class 12 results 2022.

1. Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website.

2. Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

3. Step 3rd: Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

4. Step 4th: The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

Earlier, the CHSE had announced the results of +2 Science and Commerce streams on July 27. The pass percentages in Commerce and Science stood at 94.12 and 89 percent respectively.