Odisha: Children Who Lose Parents After Sept 15 To Be Covered Under Govt’s Child Protection Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Children, whose parents/primary bread earners or any other person died after Sept 15 will now be covered under child protection scheme of the Odisha Government.

Director of ICDS & SW, IAS Aravind Agarwal, has written to all Collectors regarding eligibility under the Ashirbad scheme for the specially cared children and directed them to take appropriate action.

“While considering the need of children who lost both parent/ primary bread earner parent during COVID pandemic, State Government has launched ‘Ashirbad’ scheme for their welfare. The scheme includes monthly financial support and other convergent support for eligible children and their care givers.

As mentioned in the scheme guidelines, the scheme covers children who lost their parent(s) on or after 1st April 2020. It is observed that COVID-19 disease has a declining trend in the State for quite some time.

In view of the same, it is decided that any such children whose parents/ primary bread earner or any other person died after 15th Sept, 2021 shall only be covered under Child Protection Scheme of the Govt for children in need of care and protection and not under Ashirbad scheme.

All cases covered under Ashirbad scheme shall continue to get the benefit as mentioned in the scheme guidelines till they attain 18 years of age or till adoption, as specified in the guideline, the letter further mentioned.