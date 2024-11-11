Odisha’s Chief Secretary has issued a warning to public servants against exerting undue influence for their transfers and postings.

Odisha government on Monday cautioned all public servants to refrain from exerting undue influence regarding their transfers and postings.

In a letter addressed to the secretaries of all government departments and district collectors, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasised that such actions by government officials contravene Rule 23 of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959.

“The government has observed that certain employees are trying to affect their transfer and posting to various positions by exerting external influence. Such behavior is a direct violation of Rule 23 of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959,” Ahuja stated in the letter.

According to these rules, “No Government servant is to exert or attempt to exert any official or unofficial influence on any authority to advance his or her interests concerning matters of appointment under Government, promotion, pay, and other service conditions.”

The Chief Secretary also reminded in his letter that government employees are expected to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and conduct, ensuring fairness and transparency in all service-related matters.

Ahuja also noted that transfers and postings of government employees should be carried out due to administrative needs, based on merit, and in accordance with established procedures.

He issued a stern warning about severe disciplinary measures against any government officials who try to influence their superiors or bypass proper procedures regarding their postings and transfers.

“Therefore, all Government employees are strictly forbidden from using any form of influence, whether direct or indirect, to obtain favorable transfers or postings. It is the responsibility of all Department Secretaries and District Collectors to enforce this guideline.”