Odisha Chief Secy Visits DMCC, SAIF In Dubai; Invites Investors To State

Abu Dhabi: A senior leadership team from Odisha led by Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) for familiarisation with and understanding of the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries.

DMCC is one of the largest free trade zones in the UAE which trades in agricultural products, tea, coffee, gold, diamonds, cryptocurrencies, etc.

The Chief Secretary discussed the possibilities for exchange of skill capabilities and of conducting training programs for the youth from Odisha for employment at high tech centres such as DMCC.

The officials from DMCC appreciated the recommendations and expressed specific interest in conducting training and mutual cooperation, especially on the upcoming technologies like cybersecurity etc.

Further, the team also visited the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone Authority to witness the custom-free zone and the world-class warehousing facilities adjacent to the Sharjah Airport.

The team also held a meeting with Mr. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director SAIF ZONE and discussed potential opportunities in the logistics and warehousing sector in the state of Odisha with the officials.

The Chief Secretary personally invited the authorities from both DMCC and SAIF to attend the Odisha Investor Roadshow scheduled on 29th June 2022 at Dubai.

He also insisted the senior officials from these organisations to visit Odisha and explore the state’s opportunities. The Chief Secretary also extended an invitation to participate in the upcoming Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022.