Odisha Chief Secy Urges Citizens To Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra urged the people of the state to follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the next few days are crucial in terms of Covid-19 management.

In a message to the people, Mahapatra urged one and all to comply with the advice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pertaining to following COVID guidelines.

He said, “We must avoid crowds and use masks mandatorily and properly while going out. Around 2 per cent require hospitalisation while in the second and first wave 10-12% were hospitalised. Similarly, the ICU and oxygen requirement is also comparatively less.”

“Only 10% hospital beds are occupied, but that does not warrant any form of laxity. Odisha is reporting 10,000+ cases over the last 7 days. The numbers will go up if we do not adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour,” the Chief Secretary added.