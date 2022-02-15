Odisha Chief Secy Urges Centre To Operationalise Amarda Road Airstrip In Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra urged Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar to operationalise the Amarda Road Airstrip near Rasagobindapur in Mayurbhanj district under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

In a letter to Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Mahapatra said: “I would like to inform that, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India has included Bhubaneswar-Amarda Road (Mayurbhanj) as a Special RCS route under UDAN 4.1 on request of State Government and M/s. Gsec Monarch has been selected as the Airline operator for the said route with 7 flights/ week using a 9 seater Aircraft.”

“The northern part of Odisha is deprived of any kind of air connectivity and the existence of Amarda Road Airstrip near Rasagobindapur in Mayurbhanj district has a huge significance for the nearby places. It will facilitate tourism connectivity to important places like Similipal National Park, Kuldiha Sanctuary and Chandipur and Talsari Sea beach, facilitate economic growth through trade, provide jobs, increase revenues from taxes and foster the community relationship with neighbouring states and communities,” Mahapatra mentioned in the letter.

“The State Government has requested DRDO several times in this respect for providing NOC to use the airstrip for commercial flight operation under RCS-UDAN but there has been no response till date for which the flight operation is in a stalemate situation,” he added.

“I would again like to request you to kindly look into the matter and issue necessary instruction to DRDO for use of the Amarda Road Airstrip in Mayurbhanj district by State Government for flight operation under RCS-UDAN in the larger public interest and hope that DRDO would issue NOC in this regard at the earliest,” the official concluded.