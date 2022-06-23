Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Progress Of Srimandir Parikrama Project In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the field level progress of the ongoing works under Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri today.

After reviewing the progress of preparations for smooth management of Ratha Yatra in a high level meeting with departmental officers at Puri today afternoon, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra discussed with Sevayats and urged them for timely completion of various Niti Puja and other preparations as per the decided schedule.

The Sevayats assured their dedicated service for making the World Famous Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in most befitting manner.

Then after, the Chief Secretary along with Puri Collector looked into field level progress of different under construction works under the Srimandir Parikrama project. He talked with field level engineers and workers directly, and sorted out the issues on path of expeditious completion