Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Progress Of Ekamra Haat Renovation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena visited the Ekamra Haat( Art and Craft Market) today for reviewing the ground-level progress of the renovation works there.

They reviewed the progress in the construction of the stalls, food court, amphitheater, kiosks, exhibition shed, conference hall, and the visitors’ amenity arrangements in the haat.

Reviewing the progress, Mahapatra directed to develop the haat as a year-round activity centre for the promotion of the handloom, textile and handicraft along with the Odisha dance, music, performing arts, and the typical Odia cuisine.

Further, Mahapatra directed Secretary Handloom, Textiles, and Handicraft Shubha Sharma to select the best artisans from different districts and allot them the stalls for a period of two months on a rotational basis.

The best products of Odishan filigree, pattachitra, terracotta, brass works, bamboo works, cane works, horn workswould be available here for the tourists and visitors throughout the year. Chief Secretary also directed to earmark the stalls for sale of handloom products like Sambalpuri, Bomket, Berhampuri, Manibandi, Bandhaetc. There would be special stalls for typical Odishi food and cuisine.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised that the departments of Odia Language, Literature and Culture and Tourism should act together for organizing the best cultural programmes each day in the amphitheater of the haat for making the place a point of tourist attraction. He also said to publicize daily information about the cultural programmes among the tour operators, tourists, hoteliers and people so that they could take the opportunity of witnessing the programmes.