Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Developmental Works At Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Saturday directed the authorities of Nandankanan zoological park to expedite the developmental work and facilities for tourists at the State’s biggest zoo.

While reviewing various developmental projects, Mohapatra said the zoo will be expanded to Chudanga reserve forest and Krushna Nagar forest. Animal safari will be built on a sprawling 604 acres of forest, he said.

A veterinary hospital and facilities for tourists will be constructed in the safari.

The chief secretary also visited the Botanical Park. He directed the authorities to make the ropeway functional in a month.

As many as 3,000 visitors can use the ropeway regularly. They can enjoy the natural beauty of the park from the air.

The chief secretary also reviewed the revamp work of Kiakani lake in Botanical park. Boating facilities for the tourists will come up in the lake.

He also inspected the multipurpose bus parking facility at the zoo. Mohapatra directed the zoo director to prepare a master plan to wrap the modernization work of the Nandankanan within a year.