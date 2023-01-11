Odisha Chief Secy Directs To Prepare Comprehensive Plan To Check Man-Animal Conflict

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra today directed the concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to prevent man-animal conflict.

Mohapatra who chaired the meeting of Steering Committee of State CAMPA(Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority), approved Rs. 1085.94 cr as Annual Plan of Operation for 2023-24.

During the discussion, Mohapatra said that wildlife management activities extensively being carried out through CAMPA funds are to be closely monitored. The afforestation programmes are also to be monitored using CAMPA tracker and through satellite in every six months and to be verified in the field though frequent inspection by senior officers.

A joint meeting with concerned Department is to be conducted to prepare a five year action plan to upgrade forest road to Grade-1 metalling and the material intensive components such as culverts and causeway need to be covered under CAMPA funding.

He further stressed on relocation of villages from Tiger Reserve Sanctuary.

Engagement of forest labour under MGNREGS for 100 days work for which a definite pool will be created at the Gram Panchayat levels, he added.

The top officer further stressed that Chandaka Wild Life Division needs to identify all the revenue forest patches in order to develop elephant corridor.

The Chief Executive Officer, State Authority, CAMPA Pradeep Raj Karat presented the details of the activities proposed under CAMPA Annual Plan of Operations (APO) 2023-24 with financial outlay of Rs.1085.94 Crore. After detailed discussion, the committee went through all the activities proposed in the APO with financial outlay of Rs.1085.94 Crore and approved the same for submission to Govt. of India for their consideration.