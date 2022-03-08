Odisha Chief Secy Directs To Operationalise Malkangiri Airport By Jan 2024

Bhubaneswar: Construction of a new airport at Malkangiri was put on the fast track with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewing its progress in a high-level digital meeting from Lokseba Bhawan wherein Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Sri Bishnupada Sethi outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Mahapatra directed the works department to operationalise the airport for State planes by January 2024.

Mohapatra said, “As Malkangiri is the farthest district from State headquarter, the airport will add to boosting the quality health and education services in the area”. Besides, he added, the airport would also enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district. He directed the construction of the airport for State planes in the first phase which would be extended further with the growth of demand for bigger flights.

Principal Secretary Sethi said, “Presently Malkangiri airfield can be developed as a 2B category airport. As of now, land acquisition is over, and the raising of concrete posts with barbed wire fencing along with the gate has been completed. Administrative approval has also been accorded for the project estimated around Rs 29 cr”.

He added that the project would involve Government land of around 74 acres, private land of around 126 acres, and forest land of around 33 acres.

Further, Sethi said that alienation of Government land of around 74 acres was done, Stage-1 forest clearance was obtained, and the Stage-11 forest clearance was in the process. In the meanwhile Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey was completed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Around 54 families who needed to be shifted were included under rural housing schemes, and construction of their houses was also completed.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the departments of Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water to hand over the existing two roads to the Works department. Works department would strengthen those roads as per the required specifications.

Mahapatra also directed Tata power southern Odisha Distribution Ltd ( TPSODL) to shift the existing electric line within June 2022. Chief Secretary asked to clear the obstacles that were necessary for laying of the airstrip of 800 to 1000 mt for the operation of state flights. He directed the works department to finish the preparation of DPR quickly and go ahead with tendering.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Sri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Finance Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary IT Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra along with senior officers of AAI and concerned departments participated in the discussions.