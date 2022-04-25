Odisha Chief Secy Directs To Ensure Power Supply During Summer

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of rising heat and upcoming examination of students, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has directed the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to ensure power supply to all areas of the State.

Mahapatra reviewed the power supply situation in the state today in a high-level meeting organised on digital mode from State Lokseba Bhawan wherein Energy Department’s Principal Secretary Nikunjabihari Dhal outlined the issues for discussion. Gridco, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC along with other power-producing companies and DISCOMs participated in deliberations.

After looking into the updates, the Chief Secretary directed to ensure power supply to all areas of the State both rural and urban. Mahapatra said as there was rising heat and examination of the students would commence shortly, the DISCOMs should ensure power supply to domestic users and commercial establishments on priority.

Mahapatra directed the DISCOMs to make optimal use of hydropower. MCL was requested to ensure coal supply to all power producing units in the State. All power producing companies were also asked to fulfill their power obligation to the State without fail. Railway authorities would be requested to increase the reck availability for transport of coal to thermal power stations.

Discussion in the meeting showed that the power supply situation is quite under control, and it would be better very shortly by the 1st week of May.