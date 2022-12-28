Odisha Chief Secy Directs Officials To Expedite Developmental Works In Puri

Puri/Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Puri district today and reviewed various developmental projects. In the review meeting held in the special exhibition hall conference room, Mahapatra discussed the progress of various developmental projects in the district with the concerned senior officials.

Mohapatra reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama Project, Upgradation of Shwetaganga, Markanda, Narendra and Indradyumna heritage shrines under Abadha Yojana, Mahodhi Market Complex at Mochisahi and Municipal Market Complex at Bada Danda, ample parking facility at Jail Road, Odisha University, upgradation of Gopbandhu Das Birthplace, the progress of construction of Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and Adarsh Vidyalayas in various blocks directed the departmental officials to expedite the works.

After this, Chief Secretary along with officials reviewed the Jagannath Ballav parking lot under the Shri Mahapatra Abbaja Yojana, the Shree Setu Project worth around Rs.190 crore under construction, the two-phase expansion of Musa river at around Rs.133 crore, the exhibition and parking arena under construction at a cost of Rs.180 crore, Habisiali shelter- Brundavati Niwas, Shree Jagannath Stadium.

He was apprised of the progress of the projects and discussed with the departmental officers the implementation of the work.

During the visit, District Magistrate Mr Samarth Verma, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) Kailas Chandra Naik, Sub-Collector Bhabatarana Sahu, Municipal Executive Officer Saroj Kumar Swain, Deputy Collector Rakesh Kumar Panda, Works Department Superintendent Ajith Kumar Mohapatra, CDMO Dr Sujata Mishra, OBCC GM Prabhat Kumar Panigarahi and Sridhar Rout were present.