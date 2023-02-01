Odisha Chief Secy directs for expeditious action on direction of Adalats

Bhubaneswar: A total number of 337 cases were heard and disposed off on the 1st day of Promotion Adalat held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and by six Additional Chief Secretaries at six different places.

The promotion cases relating to the departments of Revenue and Disaster Management, Planning & Convergence, Higher Education, Science & Technology, Labour & ESI, Skill Development and Technical Education, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Commerce and Transport, Women and Child Development, Finance, Agriculture, Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law were enlisted and heard in these Adalats.

A total of 396 nos. of application were received for todays’s Adalat out of which 337 petitions were heard of where a total no. of 308 applications were considered by Adalat.

Presiding over the Adalat at Chief Ministers’ Grievance Cell, Chief Secretary directed the administrative departments to expeditiously act upon the recommendations and directions of various adalats under intimation to General Administration & Public Grievance Department. Further, Sri Mahapatra directed that Gradation list of the restructured cadres be prepared forthwith for ensuring promotion through DPCs in coming months.

The cases were heard by Addl. Chief Secretaries Dr. Nikunja kishore Sundaray at CM- Grievance Cell, Sri Raj Kumar Sharma at Gopabandhu Administrative Academy Conference Hall, Sri Deoranjan Kumar Singh at Kalinga Stadium Conference Hall, Dr. Mona Sharma at IDCO 5th Floor Conference Hall, Smt. Anu Garg at Krushi Bhawan Auditiorium, Sri Satyabrata Sahu at SIRD Conference Hall.

Applicants who turned up at the adalat termed the system of promotion adalat is a revolutionary step by the Government. It has given new assurances to the Government officers and there would be fewer requirements to approach the Judicial Courts. All of them expressed their desire that such system should be further strengthened and to be continued in coming years.

The second Day of the Promotion Adalat would be held tomorrow at same places by the same same senior officers. The cases relating to the departments of Rural Development, Steel & Mines, School & Mass Education, Public Enterprises, Excise, Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, Works, Energy, Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts, Health & Family Welfare, Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe Development, Housing & Urban Development, Electronics and Information Technology would be heard in these Adalats.