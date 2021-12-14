Odisha Chief Secy Asks Power Generating Companies To Maximise Production

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday directed the power generating companies to maximise their production level as the expected demand for power during peak hours of next summer may cross 4000 MW.

In the view of coming summer, and low hydro storage situation in Indravati, Balimela, and Uppar Kolab power reservoirs caused by less rainfall, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the power supply situation in the State in a high-level meeting held on digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan today wherein Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabihari Dhal outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the present power availability and peak hour power demand of the State, the Chief Secretary directed to ensure no load-shading in the State. The power generating companies were asked to maximise production through proper maintenance and upkeep of all their production units. GRIDCO and the Department of Energy were asked to keep constant vigil over proper maintenance and functioning of all the units.

Further, Mahapatra directed to maximize power generation from solar and thermal sources so that the average demand during the day time can be met from these sources. Chief Secretary also directed to keep the hydro power reserved for meeting the peak hour demands in the summer.

GRIDCO Managing Director Trilochan Panda appraised that as per contracted capacity of GRIDCO with power generating companies, State has total power availability of 7651 MW including the renewable sources of 1295 MW. Because of recent mechanical troubles in some units, the total power production has come down by around 1700 MW. The peak demand during the current season is around 3350 MW which GRIDCO is able to meet from different sources.

It is expected that the demand during peak hours of summer may cross 4000 MW. Keeping that in view, Chief Secretary directed the power generating companies to maximise their production level. The hydro reservoirs would be managed rationally to meet the peak hour demand till onset of the next monsoon.

Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabihari Dhal, Managing Director Odisha Power Generation Corporation P.K. Mohapatra, Managing Director Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Amaresh Kumar, Director State Load Dispatch Corporation Sri B.B. Mehta, Regional Executive Director, NTPC A.K. Goswami along with senior officers from concerned departments and agencies participated in the deliberations.