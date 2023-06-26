Odisha chief secy advises OJS trainees to work with honesty, impartiality

Bhubaneswar: A one-day training programme (Exposure Visit) for 51 Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Probationers has been held today at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan organised by GA&PG Department, Govt. of Odisha.

The Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena attended as the Chief Guest in the training programme and focused upon the role of Judiciary in smooth discharge of administrative system of the State. The Chief Secretary has advised the newly appointed Judicial Officers to maintain honesty and impartiality in their work.

At the outset, Dhaneshwar Mallik, Principal Secretary, Department of Law, briefed about the Role of Law Department in the State Administration and the aim and objective of the training programme.

Addressing the OJS probationers, the Chief Secretary Shri Jena shared about his long years of experience with the judiciary working in different district as well as holding various important positions in the State’s administration. Shri Jena also discussed about the various challenges faced during the work and how those were resolved with the support of judiciary. He also said that how the role of the Judiciary is important as regards to implementation of various welfare schemes and policies of the Government. The trainees need to understand the importance of the judiciary philosophy. Shri Jena advised that the OJS probationers going to join and shoulder responsibilities need to take decisions based on available records and data without being influenced by money & power. “The poor and vulnerable people shall not be able to get proper justice if officers are influenced by power and money.” Shri Jena said. Chief Secretary Jena also advised the OJS probationers to work with truth, integrity and justice and maintain quality in judgment.

Special Secretary, GA&PG Department Dr. Himanshu Bhushan Panda proposed the vote of thanks and coordinated the programme in all the sessions.

In different sessions of this one-day exposure visit programme, OJS probationers were imparted training on Over view Rules of Business, Service Condition matters of Lok Seva Bhawan, Role and responsibility of Police functionaries in the legal process and steps in the filing of investigations and charge sheets, major public welfare programmes of the Government & work of Panchayati Raj institutions in the State, major Information and Technology (IT) based programmes, ‘5-T’, ‘Mo Sarkar’, ‘management of Court cases in Government -LMS & iLMS ‘, interface of Law department between State Government, Judiciary and Advocate General –Roles and Responsibilities, Exposure on process of Budget preparation, Resource allocation and roles of Legislature and Executive in Budgetary Expenditure etc. Senior officials of the State administration, Police Administration and Law Department imparted training in different sessions.