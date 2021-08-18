Odisha Chief Secy, 5T Secy Visit Rourkela, Review Developmental Works

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T secretary V.K. Pandian along with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Wednesday visited Rourkela.

As per the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian, and NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit, Officer on special duty to CM Vineel Krishna also visited the Ispat Town today and reviewed various other developmental projects in the district.

The delegation toured the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium which is under construction in Rourkela, the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, the Science Park.

After visiting various project sites, the team reviewed the situation at the airport with the Sundergarh District Magistrate, Rourkela ADM, the Metropolitan Corporation Commission, and other officials.

After the review, Chief Secretary Mohapatra said that the International hockey stadium under construction in Rourkela is expected to be completed by July 2022. In addition, the construction of the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium is nearing completion.

“Many projects are underway in the Smart City. Meanwhile, Rourkela Airport is being expanded by the Airport Authority of India and the terminal building will also be constructed there. Hence It will be completed by May 2022,” Mohapatra said to the media persons.

Reportedly, the Odisha government’s goal is to provide affordable housing to urban slum dwellers and about 3,000 houses will be built for the slum dwellers.