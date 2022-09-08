Odisha Chief Secretary reviews preparations for Golden Jubilee Celebration of Dhauli Shanti Stupa

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today reviewed the progress of the preparations for ensuing Golden Jubilee Celebration of Dhauli Shanti Stupa.

While the main celebration will be held on 28 October 2022, target has been set to complete preservation and beautification works by end of this month.

More than 100 revered Monks from different parts of the Globe will come to Dhauli for this celebration. Chief Secretary Mahapatra has directed concerned departments to carry out the arrangements in most befitting manner.