Odisha Chief Secretary holds one to one meeting with investors in Mumbai

Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra interacted with high officials of the industrial houses in one to one meeting in the investor’s meet Mumbai today.

Mahapatra explained to them the industrial eco-system in Odisha with incomparable enabling policies, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to the commissioning and to ever-growing continuance.

Mahapatra also appraised them about the wide range of scopes available in various sectors for rewarding investments. The Government of Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created excellent infrastructure, a readily available land bank, quality power supply, sector-specific industrial zones with ease of doing business normative patterns and above all peaceful socio-political scenario added Mahapatra.

Representatives of around 15 big industrial houses including IMP Power, Thysenkruup India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System, NALCO and partner companies interacted with the Chief Secretary. They also expressed their intent to invest in Odisha.

Mohapatra requested them to attend the interactive session with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and also the ensuing Make in Odisha Conclave at Bhubaneswar. Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma coordinated and conducted the interactive sessions in the series.