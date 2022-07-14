Odisha Chief Secretary emphasizes on COVID-19 vaccination, awareness & dissemination of accurate info

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 situation in the state is in control. However, as the number of infections in urban areas continues to rise, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has emphasized vaccination, awareness and dissemination of accurate information.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation today, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra instructed the Collectors of all the districts in this regard. During the meeting, which was held at the Lokseva Bhawan, the Principal Secretary, of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mr Nikunj Bihari, Dhal presented information on infections and management of COVID-19 for discussion.

After reviewing the situation at the district level, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to launch the free booster dose vaccination campaign for people aged between 18-59 years from tomorrow, increase the number of daily COVID tests, make the call centres operational on a 24×7 basis and intensify the public awareness programs.

The Chief Secretary also directed for vaccination of students in various engineering colleges, hostels, higher education institutions, as well as in urban areas.

Besides, H&FW Principal Secretary Mr Dhal, directed for implementation vaccination drive in all panchayats in the rural areas and in every ward of urban areas.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena directed that health workers, Anganwadi workers, public representatives, voluntary organizations and Women Self-Help Groups be included in the vaccination drive.

The Chief Secretary also called on the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places, and overcrowding. He also instructed officials to provide accurate information to the public about the location and timings of the vaccination centres, call centres and help desks, and Covid treatment facilities.