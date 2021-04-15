Odisha Chief Secretary Clarifies Collectors, SPs & CDMOs On Fresh COVID Containment Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Thursday evening clarified the fresh COVID containment guidelines to the Collectors, SPs, Superintendents of Medical Colleges, CDMOs, and concerned district officers over video conferencing from Lok Seva Bhawan.

Several issues regarding functionalisation of COVID Care Centers, enforcement of the COVID appropriate behaviour, dispersing of the markets places, imposition of night shutdown in urban areas, weekend shutdown in urban areas of bordering districts, increasing the testing and isolation, monitoring of home isolation, micro-management plans in different districts, closure of schools, Colleges, and coaching institutions and other matters were discussed.

The Odisha Chief Secretary has directed the Collectors to increase the number of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for monitoring the home isolation cases and allot a small area to each team for intensive monitoring. The teams should also work for testing, contact tracing, he said.

Further, Mahapatra made it clear that the district administration should now singularly focus on containment of the spread of the infection. Collectors can engage any employee from any department in Covid duty as per the disaster management act. All Government employees will be under the complete control of the Collectors of the respective districts. The CDMOs and medical officers were asked to follow the SOPs judiciously for admission into and discharge from Covid hospitals.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra also directed to follow the SOPs strictly regarding referral of COVID patients. Collectors were also asked to make oxygen arrangements in CCCs and treat the non-critical patients there.

Further, the Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to involve the PRI institutions and village community’s activity in the containment of the virus in their respective areas.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhaya, Additional Chief Secretary, and SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena, ACS Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, Director National Health Mission Shalini Pandit along with senior officers of concerned departments joined the Chief Secretary in this video conference.