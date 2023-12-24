Odisha Chief Secretary Calls For Plastic-Free Picnics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has requested all the people of Odisha to have picnics without using plastic.

In this regard, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board and a social organisation “Youth for Water”, are conducting a state-wide awareness campaign. Environmentalists, civil societies and voluntary organisations have also been conducting awareness programs at their levels.

The Chief Secretary requested all to support the OPSCB and “Youth for Water” efforts and involve others. Call for a plastic-free picnic, not only ensures that our environment is green and healthy but also helps sustain this trend for our future generations.

In this context, PK Jena further said, “Nature provides us with plenty of resources; it is our responsibility to take care of Mother Nature as a custodian.”

On the occasion of Christmas and New Year, when tourists, youth and the public go to any natural place or tourist place to enjoy the calm and pleasant view of nature, they are requested to take reusable materials as much as possible, he said.

Jena also advised people to shun single-use plastic materials and use plates and cups made of compostable or biodegradable leaves and also not to forget to clean up the picnic spot before leaving.

In addition, he has reiterated to throw the waste produced during the picnic at the designated place and keep the picnic spot free of garbage.

Requesting all the people to become ‘Ambassadors of Green Picnic’ and spread the message to all their near and dear ones, the Odisha Chief Secretary extended his best wishes for the upcoming Christmas and New Year.