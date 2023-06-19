Odisha Chief Secretary asks TPCODL authorities to ensure zero power cut during Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Monday said that power distribution company TPCODL has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Rath Yatra in Puri.

At a time when complaints of unscheduled power cuts are pouring in from different parts of the state and the residents of Puri city and devotees were a worried lot, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena’s assurance came as a huge relief for them.

“TPCODL authorities have been directed to give special attention to Puri city. The Energy Department is also closely monitoring the situation. We hope there should be no problem,” said Jena.

For the Rath Yatra 2023, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) is fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply and implement enhanced safety measures during the event.

TPCODL has undertaken major works to enhance the power infrastructure for the Rath Yatra. All 33KV underground cabling healthiness ensured enabling uninterrupted power supply through the ring main system.

Additionally, preventive maintenance has been carried out on feeder pillar boxes in key areas such as Grand Road, Sea Beach Road, VIP Road, and other locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

In terms of manpower planning, a total of 500 TPCODL employees and Business Associates have been engaged during the Rath Yatra to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, 20 TPCODL officers with past experience under Puri Division have been deputed to PED, Puri for better monitoring and coordination.

A total of 35 TPCODL officers from Puri Division along with 15 supervisors from Business Associates have been deployed dedicatedly for the Ratha Yatra.

To ensure seamless power supply during the Rath Yatra, TPCODL has implemented a robust ring main system. Seven primary substations, namely Talabania, Sriram Nagar, Kacheri, Baliapanda, Charinala, Atharanala and Samnga are interconnected through a 33 KV underground cabling network.

The dedicated E&MR team of Puri Division diligently completed the preventive maintenance plan for 14 33/11KV Power Substations (PSS).

These substations meet (n-1) redundancy criteria and are connected to two 132/33KV grids (Puri and Samuka) and the 220/132/33KV Samagara Grid. This ensures reliable and uninterrupted power supply to important areas such as the Jagannath Temple, Gundicha Temple, Grand Road, Sea Beach Road, CT Road, and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).