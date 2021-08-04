Odisha Chief Secretary, 5T Secy Review Several Projects During Bolangir Visit

Bolangir: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian review several projects in Bolangir district during their visit.

They were also accompanied by NHM director Salini Pandit and water resources Secretary.

The team landed at Tusura helipad at around 9.30 am today and visited Deogaon High School before taking stock at PP Academy school (2 smart classes, an auditorium, and a laboratory).

They then toured the oxygen plant construction site at Bhimabhoi Medical College Hospital, Laltikra-based Medical College, the 500-bed hospital that is under construction, and Lower Suktel irrigation project.