Odisha Chief Minister Unveils Two Books

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled two books ‘Ajira Dinati Mora’ and ‘Urvashi Ra Gaan’ at Naveen Niwas here.

The first book, “Ajira Dinati Mora,” is written by Indian Administrative Service Senior Officer and Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange. In the book, he vividly depicts the struggles and successes of his life. Everyone has the right to success. But it takes effort, practice, and commitment to touch it. The Chief Minister hopes that the book will inspire the youth and gain readership.

Poet Rabipriya Das’s collection of poems, “Urvashi Ra Gaan”, makes the poems more compelling in the light of the greatness of nature and the vivid experiences of his life’s journey. The Chief Minister wishes the book success.

