Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi celebrated Dussehra by performing a special puja at his ancestral home in Raikela, Keonjhar. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife was warmly welcomed by the local residents as he arrived in his native village.

The puja, conducted early in the morning, was attended by a large number of villagers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and seek his blessings. The atmosphere was filled with festive fervor as traditional rituals were performed to mark the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Majhi expressed his gratitude to the people of Keonjhar for their unwavering support and love. He emphasized the importance of cultural and religious traditions in strengthening community bonds and fostering a sense of unity among the people.

“Celebrating Dussehra at my home in Raikela is a deeply personal and spiritual experience for me. It allows me to reconnect with my roots and the people who have always stood by me,” said Majhi. He also extended his best wishes to the people of Odisha, hoping for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.

The local administration ensured tight security arrangements to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event. The Chief Minister’s visit to Keonjhar is part of his three-day tour of the district, during which he is expected to participate in various community events and interact with the local populace.

