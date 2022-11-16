Odisha Chief Minister Announces ‘CM’s Award for Education’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Chief Minister’s Award for Education for 5T transformed schools and other schools as well. Gracing the closing ceremony of State Level Children Festival Suravi 2022 announced the ‘CM’s Award for Education’ to make the educational ecosystem aspirational by incorporating recognition & reward for all stakeholders.

In this program, school students achieving excellence in education, educational institutions, principals, teachers, sarpanches, school management committees and old students will be awarded annually and Rs 100 crore will be spent for the same.

The initiative will benefit 50,000 students, 1500 teachers, headteachers, senior education officers, alumni committees, SMC members, and Gram Panchayats to create healthy competition and promote better educational outcomes.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the system of DigiLocker for Council for Higher Secondary Education and Board of Secondary Education. Certificates, mark sheets and other documents of students can be kept safe in this virtual locker and will also be available at ease ruling out any possibility of theft or loss.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented awards to the students for their achievements in various fields and launched a coffee table book, magazine and Mo School newsletter.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash praised the strong leadership and vision of the Chief Minister in the field of education. They expressed the opinion that the transformation of schools, Mo School program etc. will bring a revolutionary change in the education sector of the state.

Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Mr. Susanta Kumar Rout delivered keynote speeches. School and Mass Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Avasthy S delivered the welcome speech and OSEPA Project Director gave vote of thanks.