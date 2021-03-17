Odisha CEO Announces Guidelines Ahead Of Pipili Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani on Wednesday announced guidelines for the conduct of byelection to the Pipili Assembly constituency in the State.

The byelection is slated to be held on April 17.

Talking to the media persons, Lohani said

While the number of booths have been increased this year from 271 to 348, the EVMs and VVPATs have also been increased by one and half times, informed CEO, Sushil Kumar Lohani.

“Apart from voter ID cards, 11 other documents of identification can be used for verification during the poll.

All Covid guidelines like conduct of poll activities including nomination, casting of votes will be carried out in big halls.

A Nodal Officer will be appointed to oversee strict execution of the pandemic protocols.

Postall ballots will be distributed to people above 80 years of age, people with disability and positive/suspected cases of Covid 19,” he added.

The ECI has made it mandatory for PWDs to produce health certificate before casting votes.

“Proper Covid guidelines like sanitization of booths, thermal screening of voters, use of masks will be strictly enforced.

Confirmed positive and suspected cases will be issued tokens and they will be allowed to cast their franchise during the last hour of the polling.

All poll officials will be treated as frontline Corona warriors and they will be vaccinated on priority basis,” he added.