Odisha celebrates ‘Rasagola Dibasa’

Bhubaneswar: Rasagola Dibasa is celebrated across Odisha with much fanfare and it coincides with the Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

The people of Odisha have been celebrating ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual of Lord Jagannath as Rasagola Dibasa since 2015.

On this occasion, the Trinity was offered Rasagola as bhog before they were taken into the sanctum sanctorum in the ceremonial procession ‘Pahandi’.

Rasagola Divas also dominated as the central theme at a number of sweet shops with visitors getting a chance to witness how the state’s favourite dessert is made.

History behind Rasagola Dibasa:

Rasagola, the sweet syrup, originated in Puri, as Khira Mohana, which later evolved into Pahala Rasagola. It has been traditionally offered as bhog to goddess Lakshmi at Jagannath Temple, Puri.

According to the local legend, Laxmi gets upset because her husband Lord Jagannath goes on a 9-day sojourn without her consent. So, she locks Jai Vijay Dwar, one of the temple gates and prevents his convoy from re-entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

To pacify her, Jagannath offers her Rasagola. This ritual, known as Bachanika, is part of the “Niladri Bije” or “Arrival of the God” observance, which marks the return of the deities to the temple after the Rath Yatra.

As 2015 was the year of the Nabakalebara that took place after 19 years, from that year, the day is observed as Rasagola Dibasa to mark the birth of the mouthwatering dessert in Odisha.

Since then Odia people made it a custom to celebrate Rasagola Dibas.