Odisha CB To Probe Chittaranjan Palai Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch will probe the murder of the BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma’s close associate Chittaranjan Palai. DGP Abhay today directed the agency to take over the investigation of the case.

Following allegations made by the deceased’s wife, the police had registered a murder case and started an investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Palai went missing on December 10 night after attending a feast hosted by another aide of Burma, Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga at Matiapada in Puri. Later, his body was fished out from Nuanai near Puri on Monday.