Odisha Capital Witnesses Rise In Suicide Cases; 151 Dead In 6 Months

Bhubaneswar: Amid the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected several lives, the suicide cases in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar also rose significantly.

As per reports, at least 151 people died in the capital city between January and June 2021, while 142 people ended their lives during the same period last year.

Reportedly, as many as 38 people died by suicide in May and 22 suicides in June this year. While 220 persons killed themselves in 2019, the figure increased to 310 in 2020.

Meanwhile, most of the victims were in their 30s and 40s and suffered from deep stress and ended their lives. It is learnt that most of the people had committed suicide by hanging themselves or consuming poison.