Odisha Cancels COVID-19 Vaccination In Pvt Hosps From State-Procured Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of Odisha government has ordered cancellation of COVID-19 Vaccination in private hospitals from the state-procured vaccines.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra, in a letter to all Collectors, Commissioners of five municipal corporations, all CDMs & PHOs, has requested to stop the supply of vaccines to Private Hospitals immediately and withdraw vaccine stock.

Mohapatra stated that the State Govt earlier in May had approved to set up Govt. sponsored vaccination centres in Private Hospitals as an extension of Govt CVC vaccination of 18 to 44 year age group only from the State procured vaccine.

As now, under the revised COVID-19 vaccination campaign, all vaccines will be supplied by the Centre for vaccination of 18 years & above citizens, the authorities here have been requested to stop the supply of vaccines to Private Hospitals immediately and withdraw the vaccine stock.

The Private Hospitals interested in providing vaccination to citizens can procure vaccines directly from the Manufacturer under the said revised guideline, the letter further mentioned.