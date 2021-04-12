Odisha Cadre IAS Officer Santosh Sarangi Sent On Central Deputation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cadre IAS officer Santosh Sarangi was on Monday relieved from the state services to join the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Sarangi was the Principal Secretary to the State, Science and Technology Department

The 1994-batch IAS officer will take charge as the Additional Secretary to Government of India, Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education with additional charge of Chairman, National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi.

On the other hand, senior IAS officer Manoj Mishra will replace Sarangi as secretary of Electronics & Information Technology Department.

“Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS, Secretary (I/c), Electronics & Information Technology Department with additional charge of CRC-cum-Special Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Secretary, Science & Technology Department in addition to his own duties,” read the notification issued today.