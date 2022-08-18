Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to Prez Murmu

New Delhi: 1987-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma has been appointed Secretary to the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajesh Verma, IAS (OR-87), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Secretary to the President of India vice Kapil Dev Tripathi, AIS (AM:80) (Retd),” read official notification of the Central Government.

Verma, a 1987- batch officer, was serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Earlier, Verma has also served as the Principal Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Principal Secretary of Energy Department, Government of Odisha.