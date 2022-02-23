Odisha Cadre IAS Krishan Kumar Appointed Jt Secy Of Dept Of Commerce, To Go On Central Deputation

New Delhi: The Centre effected fresh bureaucratic appointments on Wednesday, appointing 43 senior officers in multiple ministries and departments by upgrading their posts.

Odisha cadre IAS officer Krishan Kumar has been appointed as joint secretary, Dept of Commerce, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders.

IAS Kumar is currently the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Releasing a notification, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following

appointments/ premature repatriation of officers at Additional Secretary / Additional Secretary equivalent level (with pay at Level 15 of the Pay Matrix) and Joint Secretary /Joint Secretary equivalent level (with pay at Level 14 of the Pay Matrix).