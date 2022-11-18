Odisha Cabinet Takes 17 Major Decisions

Bhubaneswar: State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took 17 major decisions today pertaining to the departments of Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Skill development and Technical education; Women and child development; Agriculture and farmers’ empowerment; General administration and public grievances; Parliamentary affairs; Planning and convergence; and Water resources.

The major decisions included approval of Odisha State policy for Children aimed at furthering children’s right to survival, protection, physical health, mental health, education, participation and other milestones required for their optimal development and overall well-being; and, Crop diversification programme aimed at the revival of soil health, increase in microfauna and production of high-value cash crops. The maintenance and improvement of the assets in Govt and Govt aided higher secondary schools, community health centres ( CHCs), Sub-divisional health centres ( SDHs), and District Headquarters Hospitals, Odisha Adarhsa Vidyalayas ( OAVs) through the departments of Works and Rural Development also received cabinet nod. The historic Odisha State Port Policy-2022 envisages holistic development of the maritime eco-system in Odisha, promotion of private sector development in the maritime sector with the idea of #Kalingadvantage , and creation of employment opportunities for youths of Odisha also received Cabinet approval.

Preceding the Cabinet, a meeting of the State Council of Ministers was also held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena also detailed the decisions of the State Council of Ministers and Cabinet held today.