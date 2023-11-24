Odisha Cabinet Revokes Decision On Transfer Of Tribal Land

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today revoked its decision of allowing transfer of tribals’ land to non-tribals, sources said.

In a statement in the Odisha Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari said the previous decision of the Cabinet has been sent to the Tribes Advisory Council for further review.

The Cabinet had on November 14 approved amendments to some provisions of Regulation-2 of Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property Amendment Regulation to facilitate the transfer and mortgage of land belonging to scheduled tribes (STs).

After the move drew strong criticism from the Opposition parties, the government later withheld its decision.

BJP and Congress MLAs had been creating ruckus in the Odisha Assembly demanding withdrawal of the decision.