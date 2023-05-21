Odisha: Cabinet Reshuffle Tomorrow; New Ministers To Take Oath At Lok Seva Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: New Ministers are scheduled to take oath tomorrow at 9.50 am at the convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan here as chief minister Naveen Patnaik will make a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet.

The Office of the chief secretary has officially issued a notification in this regard.

All the guests and dignitaries have been requested to occupy their seat at 9 am for security reason.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the venue at 9.40 am and Governor will reach 9.45 am. The Chief secretary will receive both the VIPs and escort them to the oath taking venue, officials said.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will administer the new ministers oath of office and secrecy at 9.50 am at the mega event.

As per the sources, it will be a minor reshuffle in CM Patnaik’s Council of Ministers before next year’s Assembly and General Election.

The Cabinet reshuffle has been necessitated following the resignation of the two ministers. Apart from that one more position is laying vacant after the assassination of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in January.

Earlier in the month, Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons.

Soon after the Speaker sent his resignation, two Cabinet Ministers namely Samir Ranjan Sash and Srikant Sahu also resigned.

Samir Ranjan Sash was the Minister of State in the Ministry of School and Mass Education while Srikant Sahu handled the Ministry of Labour in the state.

The sources added that the resigned leaders will be given organizational responsibility in Biju Janta Dal (BJD) ahead of General Election next year.