Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle To Take Place On Monday; New Ministers To Take Oath At Lok Seva Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle is scheduled to take place on Monday. The new ministers will take oath at 9:30 am at the convention center of Lok Seva Bhavan.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal will administer oath to new ministers. Lal, who is currently on a tour to Haryana, will return to Odisha a day before the schedule.

The Governor, who is scheduled to return on Monday, has cut short his visit. He will reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The Cabinet reshuffle was delayed due to the absence of the Governor.

A reshuffle was widely speculated after Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two ministers- Samir Ranjan Das and Srikant Sahu resigned last week. Earlier, one ministerial berth is also lying vacant following the death of former Health Minister Naba Dash. Now, three new ministers are scheduled to be included in the Cabinet.

The Parliamentary Affairs Department has stepped up its preparation for the swearing-in ceremony. Invitations are being printed and the convention center of Lok Seva Bhavan is being decorated.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and all other Cabinet members along with senior officials will remain present during the swearing-in event.

Talks are also doing rounds that some others may resign from the council of ministers, who will be replaced by new one.

Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned last week following an order of Chief Minister due to controversy over sexual harassment allegations. Similarly, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das also stepped down after BJD lost Nimapada Zilla Parishad seat.

On the other hand, Bikram Keshari Arukha had also resigned as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly. His inclusion in the Cabinet is also widely speculated.