Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Here’s the list of MLAs likely to take oath as Ministers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked all ministers to resign from the council of ministers ahead of a reshuffle on June 5.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, who is on a visit to Puri, has been informed about the programme which will be held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan.

The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday.

This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry. The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

The ministry reshuffle exercise began a day after the ruling BJD won three Rajya Sabha seats and the by-poll in the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency.

Here’s the list of MLAs, who are likely to take oath as ministers on Sunday:-

Cabinet Ministers:-

Jaganath Saraka Nirjan Pujari Ranendra Pratap Swain Pramila Mallick Usha devi Prafulla Kumar Mallick Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Pradeep Kumar Amat Naba Kishore Das Ashok Chandra Panda Tukuni Sahu Rajendra Dolkia

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Samir Ranjan Dash Ashwini Kumar Patra Pritiranjan Ghadei Srikanta Sahu Tusharkanti Behera Rohit Pujari Rita Sahu Basanti Hembram

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also ordered that the offices of the advisors and chairpersons of various departments will cease to exist from Sunday onwards.