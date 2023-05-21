Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Bikram, Sudam, Sarada To Take Oath As Ministers Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet is now all set for a minor reshuffle with the swearing in of three MLAs as Cabinet Ministers by Governor Ganeshi Lal on Monday.

According to reports, MLAs Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi, and Sarada Prasad Nayak have reportedly received phone calls directing them to take oath as Cabinet Ministers tomorrow.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who has resigned from the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker, has been asked by the Chief Minister to join the cabinet once again. Similarly, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangirposhi MLA Sudam Marndi will be included in the cabinet.

The new Ministers are scheduled to take oath tomorrow at 9.50 am at the convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan here

After the assassination of Health Minister Nab Das and the resignation of Schools and Public Mass Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu, there were three vacancies in the cabinet.

As the new ministers prepare to take their oath, Governor Ganeshi Lal, the designated administrator, has arrived in Bhubaneswar this evening from his hometown visit in Haryana.

Currently, the Odisha Council of Ministers has only 19 ministers instead of 22 ministers, which includes the chief minister.

