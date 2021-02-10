Odisha Cabinet Okays Rural Water Projects For Jajpur, Kandhamal Districts

Bhubaneswar: Four rural piped water projects will be executed in Jajpur and Kandhamal districts to provide safe potable water to people.

The water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission in Jajpur district will benefit people in 69 GPs. The GPs are 23 in Danagadi, 29 in Rasulpur, and 6 in Dharmasala blocks in Jajpur district.

The State cabinet has given approval to the lowest bidder M/S KEC-BRCCPL(JV), Mumbai amounting to Rs 254,27,20,2000 for execution of the piped water project. The work is expected to be complete in 24 months.

Likewise, 25 GPs covering two blocks in Kandhamal district will get two rural piped water supply projects. These blocks are Tikabali and Baliguda. People living in eleven GPs of Tikabali and 14 GPs of Baliguda will get the benefit of piped drinking water.

The Odisha government has okayed the lowest tender of M/S JMC projects(India) Ltd, Mumbai amounting to Rs 185.92 cr for the execution of the work. The target for completion of the project is 24 months.