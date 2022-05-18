Odisha Cabinet Okays Rs.4,973.39 Cr For Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the “Mission Shakti” scheme under the Department of Mission Shakti with a budgetary allocation of Rs.4,973.39 crore for a duration of five years. i.e.from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27.

During this meeting, the Cabinet Memorandum for appraisal of the scheme was presented before the members present. During the next five years, many milestones have been targeted to be achieved under ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme.

The milestones include Rs. 50,000 crore bank credit to SHGs over five years, interest subvention of more than Rs. 1200 crore to SHGs in next 5 years, more than 500 Mission Shakti Bazaars and outlets to be set up across the state for major push to e-commerce of SHG products, around 35 to 40 lakh SHG members to be trained under livelihood initiatives and capacity building programmes, each district, block, panchayat and urban ward to have Mission Shakti Gruhas/ Bhawans, and government business of more than Rs. 6,600 crore to be provided to Mission Shakti SHGs & their Federation in convergence with different Government departments.

The objectives of the scheme are: –

Creation of conducive environment for the expansion of self-help movement in rural & urban areas

Strengthening of SHGs and federations across the state

Strengthening livelihood initiatives

Deepening Financial inclusion making sure more SHGs get loans

Provisioning of infrastructure for SHGs & federations – Mission Shakti Gruha, Block Mission Shakti Bhawan, District Mission Shakti Bhawan,

Marketing support – Mission Shakti Bazaars & e-commerce platform.

“Dedicated to the accelerated growth in socio-economic empowerment of the women-led self-help groups, this historic decision will further strengthen the Silent Revolution of Mission Shakti across rural and urban areas of the state,” reads a cabinet press note.

Mission Shakti is synonymous with the empowerment story of lakhs of women across the State of Odisha. Introduced in 2001 as an initiative to form Self Help Groups, it has grown organically and developed into one of the most successful women’s empowerment programmes. In just two decades, Mission Shakti has been able to organise 70 lakh women, into more than 6.02 lakh Self Help Groups.

Last year, in a historic step, the Government of Odisha set up a dedicated Department of Mission Shakti to bring synergy across all the SHG-centric government initiatives, deepening the engagement of lakhs of women at the grassroots levels & ensuring last-mile delivery of sustainable livelihood opportunities to the women SHGs. A pioneering initiative in Odisha has also been to enable Government departments to source goods and services worth Rs. 5000 crore from SHGs in the next five years.