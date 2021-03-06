Odisha Cabinet Okays Restructuring Of Excise Service Cadre, New Excise Dists Creation

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet today accorded approval to restructuring of Odisha Excise Service Cadre with introduction of direct recruitment at the stage of Deputy Superintendent of Excise, creation of two new Excise Districts, creation of five new Excise Stations and separation of office of Excise Commissioner from the Board of Revenue etc.

The Excise Department had proposed to restructure the Odisha Excise Service cadre with creation of additional 304 regular posts increasing the cadre strength from 1906 to 2210 relating to the posts at the level of Additional Commissioner of Excise, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Superintendent of Excise, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Inspector of Excise, Sub-Inspector of Excise, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable with introduction of direct recruitment at the stage of Deputy Superintendent of Excise to the extent of 40 percent of the total sanctioned strength.

Government had also proposed to create two new Excise Districts at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on being bifurcated from Khurdha and Sundargarh Districts due to its large area and location at inter-state Jharkhand border respectively with creation four regular Ministerial cadre posts.

Further, the state government had proposed to create five new Excise Stations at Tihidi, Baliapal, Bhuban, Begunia and Panposh in the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Khurdha and Sundargarh in consideration of inter-State Border/ID/Duplicate Liquor Manufacturing/Brown Sugar Hubs to strengthen excise field administration in these areas.

This apart, the state government had proposed to allow the office of Excise Commissioner, Odisha to function as an Excise Directorate on being carved out from existing Board of Revenue with own cadre management and staffing pattern with creation of five base level ministerial cadre posts to make the Directorate more responsive, vibrant, accountable and effectiveness in delivery of public services.