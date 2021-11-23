Odisha Cabinet Okays 24 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 24 significant decisions pertaining to the departments of Electronics and IT, Finance, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, General Administration & Public Grievance, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Water Resources, Cooperation, Home, Industries, Law Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, Steel & Mines, Works, and Parliamentary affairs.

The important decisions included construction of Parbati Giri Mega lift irrigation project, construction of inst-stream storage in river Suktel, construction of around 12 mega pipe water supply schemes in the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balasore, Gajpati, Kandhamal, and Koraput. Around Rs 1800 cr will be invested in these 12 mega pipe water supply schemes thereby benefiting more than 12 lakhs population.

Other major decisions were construction of post graduate institute of medical sciences and research and surgery complex at capital hospital, electronics policy, special incentive for New Age Sector mega industries, Odisha artisan grade stone policy, provision of Rs.2000 cr for construction of 387 new roads and completion of ongoing 157 roads under Mukshyamantri Sadak Yojana, and provision of around Rs. 484.10 cr under Mukshyamanri Krushi Udyag Yojana for promotion of new enterprises in agriculture and allied sector.