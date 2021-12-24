Odisha Cabinet Nods For Regularisation Of 3,328 MLE Sikshya Sahayaks

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of the State School & Mass Education Department to regularise 3,328 Multi-Lingual Education (MLE) Sikshya Sahayaks.

In view of providing equitable quality education to the Scheduled Tribe children, recognizing the importance of language influencing education and to give opportunity to the tribal children to learn in their mother tongue 3328 nos. of MLE Sikshya Sahayaks were recruited from the tribal candidates of 17 districts having requisite qualification during the year 2013 under Samagra Shikshya.

The eligible MLE Sikshya Sahayaks became Junior Teachers after completion of 3 years of continuous service and will be Asst. Teacher after completion of 3 years of continuous and satisfactory service as Junior Teacher.

After their regularisation they will be guided by the Odisha Elementary Education (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Teachers and Officers) Rules, 1997 and as amended from time to time.